TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Actress Shannen Doherty became visibly emotional after receiving a standing ovation from the audience at 90s Con in Tampa over the weekend.

Doherty appeared in a panel alongside her ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green at the nostalgia-themed convention.

“Shannen, I know I speak on behalf of this crew, on behalf of all these people,” the moderator said. “How happy we are to see you here.”

The actress, best known for her roles in shows like ‘90210’ and ‘Charmed,’ shared she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2020. Earlier this year, Doherty revealed the cancer spread to her brain.

The 90s Con audience erupted into cheers of support for Doherty, who wiped tears from her face before speaking.

“Thank you so much. You guys know how much I love crying constantly, and I do, it seems,” Doherty said. “So, thank you.”

The moderator asked each cast member to discuss their upcoming projects.

“What do I have coming up? Obviously, the fight for my life that I deal with every day,” Doherty said before joking about her recent divorce.

She promoted her new podcast before saying, “Thank you for the love.”