Sesame Street features family with two gay dads during Pride month

TAMPA (WFLA) – There are some new faces on “Sesame Street.”

The show dropped its Family Day episode Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube with the episode featuring a family with two gay dads.

In the episode, two gay dads – Frank and Dave – and their daughter Mia to Elmo and his friends as they celebrate Family Day.

The milestone for the show comes during Pride Month, which Alan Muraoka, known as Alan on “Sesame Street,” acknowledged in a Facebook post.

The introduction ended with, “Elmo’s so happy that you’re all here!”

“The ‘Family Day’ episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis tweeted.