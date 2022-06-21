“I wish you wouldn’t put that witch on ‘Sesame Street’ anymore because ... I have been dreaming [of] that witch," a viewer named Rebecca wrote to "Sesame Street" in 1976.

(NBC News) — An episode of “Sesame Street,” allegedly removed from syndication for being too frightening for children, has been posted to social media sites like YouTube and Reddit.

The episode stars Margaret Hamilton, who revives her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The plot also takes from “The Wizard of Oz,” but rather than seek the return of a pair of ruby slippers, Hamilton seeks a “stolen broom stick.”

Hamilton terrorizes David, played by Northern Calloway, throughout the episode to get her broomstick back.

Finally, at the end of the episode, after having posed as an old woman, the witch gets her broom back and flies away.

