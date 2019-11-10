Sesame Street celebrates 50 years

(CNN) – Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street.

The beloved educational children’s program launched Nov. 10, 1969.

It was initially broadcast on 180 public television stations. The goal? To prepare less advantaged kids for school.

A half-century later, it reaches more than 150 countries and is translated into 70 languages.

Sesame Workshop struck a deal with HBO four years ago. While it was met with criticism, the organization said the partnership helped infuse Sesame Workshop with funds to sustain its programming for years to come.

It also brings specials, an Elmo talk show and the entire 50-year library of the show to the new HBO Max streaming service.

