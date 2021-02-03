Savannah Guthrie named upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host, among others

(TODAY) — TODAY’s own Savannah Guthrie will step behind the iconic “Jeopardy!” lectern as a guest host of the game show in the coming weeks.

“Jeopardy!” aired all of the late Alex Trebek‘s previously taped episodes and has been guest-hosted by Ken Jennings since mid-January. Jennings holds the all-time “Jeopardy!” records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

“Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life,” Jennings said on his first day behind the lectern as host. “Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years. And it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, his charm, his grace — really, there’s no other word for it.”

