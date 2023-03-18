(WFLA) — Actor Sam Neill reassured his fans that he is in good health after news broke of his treatment for stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Saturday, the “Jurassic Park” actor spoke about his cancer journey and his new book that he wrote during his treatment, saying he is doing well.

“My news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it’s sort of ‘Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!’ which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good,” Neill said in an Instagram post.

The actor first revealed that he had the disease in an interview with the BBC discussing his new memoir, “Did I Ever Tell You This?”

According to the BBC report, Neill noticed that he had lumps on the glands in his neck while promoting “Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022.” This led him to learn that he had stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which he described as “ferocious” in the article.

Neill said on Instagram that because he couldn’t work while being treated, he decided to write his first book to give him something to do.

“I have to say there’s been great response to it,” he said. “People seem to love it, which is great. I was very nervous, obviously as a first-time author. Anyway, I think it’s fun. We sub-titled it ‘Movies, Life, Love and Other Catastrophes’ so it gives you an idea of all the crazy things that have happened to me. The tone of the book is one of surprise.”

With his health back, Neill said he will be filming a new movie called “Apples Never Fall” with Annette Bening next week.

“Let’s not worry too much about ‘all that’ because I’m fine,” Neill said.