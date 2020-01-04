Rusty 1961 Mercedes, which sat for years in Florida sun, sells for $800k

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNN/WFLA) — A 1961 rusty, but classic, Mercedes-Benz has been purchased by an investor in Switzerland for a whopping $800,000.

Alex Manos, owner of Beverly Hills Car Club, said back in the day, the 300 SL [Roadster] was $5,000 to 8,000 brand new. He just sold it nearly six decades later for $800,000.

“You buy the car. You put some money into it. You restore it. And it could be worth well over a million dollars,” Manos said. “That’s the reason it has such a demand for it. They’re so hard to come across. And even rough like this – it doesn’t matter.”

Manos said the car lived for years outside in Florida, then moved into a garage where it sat for 15-20 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

