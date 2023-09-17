TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Royal Caribbean has announced its new adult-only private beach escape at Perfect Day at CocoBay in the Bahamas.

According to a press release, the cruise line is unveiling the experience in January 2024.

The private beach, at Hideaway Beach, will feature two heated infinity-edge pools, a tow-level swim-up bar, in-water hammocks, seven bars, a live DJ, and more.

“The Hideout” is another addition at the end of the beach that is an exclusive experience for guests. With 10 Hideout Cabanas and a heated infinity plunge pool, this VIP experience features perks like in-water loungers and attendant service.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean

Hideaway Beach is located at the northwest end of Perfect Day at CocoCay. The beach is only available to those 18 and older.

This latest addition to the cruise line’s list of destinations underwent a $250 million transformation.

“Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International said.

In 2024, Royal Caribbean will have 22 ships sailing on the waters. These cruises are sailing from nine cities including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral, along with other ports across the country.

Guests can book their experience at Hideaway Beach at RoyalCaribbean.com/Hideaway-Beach.