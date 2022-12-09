(WFLA) — Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner’s son, has died at the age of 62, according to reports.

Ronnie Turner’s wife, French musician Afida Turner, announced his death on Instagram (the following excerpt has been edited for clarity).

“My god Ronnie Turner a true angel [huge] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby,” Afida Turner wrote in a post with photos featuring her, her late husband, and her mother-in-law. “I, your mummy, your nurse, I did the best to the end this time. I was [not] able to save you.”

Little information is known about what caused Ronnie Turner’s death at this, but People reports that a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers were sent to Ronnie Turner’s home in Encino for a death investigation.

TMZ reported that a person called 911 after Ronnie Turner had trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived and tried to save him with CPR, but he died shortly at the scene, according to the report.

The 62-year-old was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

News Channel 8 has reached out to Tina Turner’s management for a statement on her son’s passing but has not yet received a response.