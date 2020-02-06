Live Now
Florida State Fair kicks off with ‘Flip the Switch’ ceremony

Rolling Stones to play Tampa for first time in more than a decade

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: (L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP/WFLA) — The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven’t played in years, including Tampa.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8.

The legendary rockers are set to perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on July 5.

The Stones hadn’t played in Tampa since 2005. News Chanel 8 previously reported that a mysterious banner featuring the Rolling Stones’ famous lip logo recently appeared on the stadium.

Other cities where the band will play that it hasn’t performed in recently include Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The band will also perform in Minneapolis; Dallas; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York. The shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 14. Additional details have been posted at the band’s website, rollingstones.com.

The Stones’ tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago. Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that NASA had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"

Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union"

Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence"

Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport"

Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg"

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss