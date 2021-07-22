Rolling Stones announce rescheduled ‘No Filter’ tour with stop at Raymond James Stadium

File photo of The Rolling Stones. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Rolling Stones have announced new dates for their rescheduled “NO FILTER” tour, which is coming to Tampa in the fall.

The band is scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29. Previously purchased tickets for show will be honored on the new date.

Tickets start at $47 and are on sale now.

It will be the group’s first time reuniting since their tour was postponed last year due concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” said Mick Jagger.

“We’re back on the road! See you there!” Keith Richards said.

For ticketing information, visit rollingstones.com.