John Mayer performs on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist, John Mayer is bringing his Solo Acoustic tour to Amalie Arena this fall!

The singer-songwriter will play at Amalie Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., according to an announcement from Live Nation.

The tour features solo performances by Mayer, who is said to lean heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar.

“Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice, and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as New Light,’ ‘Gravity,’ ‘Love on the Weekend,’ ‘Heartbreak Warfare,’ ‘Daughters,’ ‘Waiting on the World to Change,’ ‘Last Train Home’ and ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland,'” Live Nation said. “The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from Mayer performing these songs and many more.”

Presales start Wednesday, March 29, at 9 a.m. and run through Thursday, March 30, at 10 p.m. Fans can also sign up now for a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at johnmayer.com.

The spring tour launched on Saturday, March 11 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.