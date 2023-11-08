(WTVO) — Rockstar Games confirmed the latest installment in the “Grand Theft Auto” series is coming soon, with a trailer set to be released in December.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” Rockstar president Sam Hauser said via the company’s X account.

The company also revealed that a trailer for “Grand Theft Auto VI” would be released in December to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary.

“In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution,” the message said. “Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about.”

It has been ten years since the release of the previous entry, “Grand Theft Auto V,” which was released 5 years after “Grand Theft Auto IV.”

The fifth entry in the series is the second best-selling video game of all time, behind “Minecraft,” selling 185 million copies.

The “Grand Theft Auto” series is the fifth second-best-selling video game, behind “Mario,” “Tetris,” “Pokemon,” and “Call of Duty.”

Last year, footage from the upcoming game was leaked online, and a teen member of the Lapsus$ hacking group was convicted in London.

According to CNBC, shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, soared Wednesday in pre-market trading ahead of the game’s announcement.

Rockstar Games also produces the Western series “Red Dead Redemption.”