Robert Pattinson declared ‘the most handsome man in the world’

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN) – First it was Bella Hadid and now Robert Pattinson is the one.

Last year the British newspaper Daily Mail named Hadid “the most beautiful woman in the world” and the paper is now declaring that Pattinson is “the most handsome man in the world.”

The Daily Mail makes this determination via cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who bases it on the “science” of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

To get the ratio, measurements of the face are taken and calculated. Schmid said that on a perfect face the length of an ear is equal to the length the nose, and the width of an eye is equal to the distance between the eyes.

Pattinson was found to be 92.15% “accurate” to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

The 33-year-old’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured against other male celebs and his came closest to the ratio of perfection.

Pattinson’s ratio was followed by Henry Cavill (91.64%), Bradley Cooper (91.08%), Brad Pitt (90.51%) and George Clooney (89.91%).

