(WFLA) — Actor Robbie Coltrane, who once played Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie series, has died at the age of 72, according to BBC News.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his agent Belinda Wright, the BBC said. Coltrane died in a hospital in Scotland, where he was born.

In a statement, Coltrane’s agent said the actor “will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid… a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.”

While he was immortalized as the animal-loving, half-giant friend of Harry Potter, Coltrane also had many other roles, including Valentin Dmitrovich in “Goldeneye,” Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald in the series “Cracker,” and Paul Finchley in the series “National Treasure.”

Universal Orlando, home of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, also paid respects through its Twitter, writing “See you next lesson” with an umbrella emoji representing Hagrid’s signature magical item.

In a past interview, Coltrane spoke fondly of his time as Hagrid, saying that the movies’ legacy will last as children continue to show them to their children.

“I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will,” he said.