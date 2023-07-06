(WFLA) — “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, announced they are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, posted the announcement to their Instagram accounts on Thursday. The pair originally connected on Instagram in 2015.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the Instagram posts stated. “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

Martin and Yosef, who married in 2018, have two children: their son Renn, born in 2019, and their daughter Lucia, born in 2018. Martin will continue to raise his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino (born in 2008) as a single parent, according to PEOPLE.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the pair wrote in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

The announcement comes about a year after Martin’s nephew sought a restraining order against him over an alleged romantic relationship. The allegations were dropped several days later.

“It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody,” Martin told NBC News last year.