(WFLA) — The co-creator and star of the Adult Swim adult animated series “Rick and Morty” has been charged with felony domestic violence in connection to a 2020 incident in California, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News.

The complaint – filed in May 2020 – charges Justin Roiland, 42, with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He pleaded not guilty later that year before appearing in court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

The criminal complaint states the alleged incident occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020, against an anonymous Jane Doe who was dating Roiland. He was arrested in August and released on $50,000 bond.

In October 2020, a protective order was filed against Roiland, ordering him to stay 100 feet away from the person named in the protective order, whose identity is unknown. Roiland also must not harass, threaten or surveil the person, and was ordered to turn in any guns in his possession. The order expires in October 2023, NBC News reported.

Details of the case – including Roiland’s arrest report – are being withheld from the public by a protective order. The case has resulted in over dozen court hearings, including pre-trial hearings, but a trial date is not currently set.

During his court appearance Thursday, Roiland’s attorney told him there is a plea offer available. Roiland was then ordered to attend another hearing on April 27.

Adult Swim, whose parent company Warner Bros. Discovery also owns Cartoon Network, declined to comment on the incident to NBC News.