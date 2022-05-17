TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Love him or hate him, there’s no doubt Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former New England Patriot Tom Brady is a polarizing figure.

Now, there’s a chance for both fans and haters to see Brady get “roasted.”

According to Variety, the football star is set to be the first subject of a planned series of comedy specials on Netflix. Variety reports the series will be called “Greatest Roasts of All Time” or “GROAT.”

The outlet says Brady will be an executive producer of his own roast and future episodes. The first episode will be filmed in 2023, following the football season.

Additional information and who the host of the roast will be will be announced at a later date.

Brady announced his return for his 23rd NFL season in March after a brief retirement.