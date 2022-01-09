Bob Saget dead at 65, Florida deputies say

Bob Saget arrives at the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Actor Bob Saget died Sunday at the age of 65, Florida deputies said.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the comedian and actor was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, in Grande Lakes.

Saget was known for his long stand-up comedy career as well as his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.” He also was host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in the case.

Saget was scheduled to go on tour in a number of Florida venues including Orlando, Ponte Verde Beach, West Palm Beach and Dania Beach.

Celebrities across the country took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

“Sail on my friend Bob Saget with your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughter & other family,” Whoopi Goldberg wrote.

“I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day,” actor Jason Alexander wrote. “No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves.

“He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve, talk show host Andy Cohen wrote. “He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch.”

“There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this,” actor Josh Gad said. “I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle.”

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.