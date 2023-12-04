TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform in Tampa next year.

The band’s “Unlimited Love Tour” will stop at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on June 21.

The summer tour features several opening acts. The rapper, Ice Cube, and alternative rock band IRONTOM will perform with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Tampa show.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale to Citi cardholders on Tuesday. The band’s presale begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers also announced a south Florida tour stop in West Palm Beach on June 18.