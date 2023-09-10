TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rapper Vanilla Ice has just invested in the Sunshine State with not just one home, but two.

According to NBC affiliate First Coast News, the rapper bought two homes on Rattlesnake Island, just south of St. Augustine Beach.

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, will reportedly keep one home and renovate the other.

From 2010 to 2019, the rapper would flip homes in Florida on his HGTV show, “The Vanilla Ice Project.” With 15 years of experience, Vanilla Ice would take lakefront homes in South Florida and flip them.

According to HGTV, his first project was in his late teens when he remodeled his 15,000-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach.

But his recent purchase in North Florida has left us wondering if he is just making a short visit to simply remodel homes, or if he is settling down in Florida.