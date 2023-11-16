TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of rape and repeated abuse by his former partner, the singer Cassie, who filed a complaint in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday.

Cassie Ventura alleges in the 35-page civil complaint that Combs trapped her in a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.”

Ventura claims Combs raped her in her home after she tried to leave him, and repeatedly punched and kicked her on numerous occasions. Ventura also claims she was forced to “engage in sex acts with male sex workers” while Combs filmed.

Combs called the encounters a “Freak Off,” and they occurred on numerous occasions at various locations, including hotels in Los Angeles, Miami, and Manhattan, according to the filing.

“Sometimes, Mr. Combs would pay to fly male sex workers to his location, including to multiple cities in the United States as well as abroad,” the filing reads. “He required Ms. Ventura and his staff to help him make these arrangements.”

Combs allegedly gave Ventura “excessive” amounts of drugs and alcohol to “allow her to disassociate during these horrific encounters.”

Combs treated the encounters “as a personal art project, adjusting the candles he used for lighting to frame the videos he took,” according to the documents.

Combs is also accused of blowing up rapper Kid Cudi’s car in 2012 after learning that he was romantically interested in Ventura, and leaving his apartment with a gun to chase an industry executive.

Ventura met Combs in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37, according to documents. She was signed to his label, Bad Boy Records, and was lured into “an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him — her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior.”

Combs allegedly continued to demand Ventura spend time with him “despite her clear rejection” of his advances, she said. However, she feared that if she said no to an invitation to spend time with him at his home in Miami and for nights out in New York City, that she would risk losing a 10-album deal she signed with his label.

Combs had complete control over Ventura’s personal and professional life, making it hard for her to escape, she said in the filing. When she would leave, Combs’ “vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her,” and said if she didn’t return to him, it would “hinder her success in the entertainment industry.”

Attorney Ben Brafman told the Associated Press that Combs denies the allegations.

Ventura now needs intensive medical and psychological care to recover from the trauma he caused her, according to the documents.

Combs even mentioned Ventura as recently as 2022 when he was receiving a lifetime achievement award, according to the filing. During the acceptance speech, he gave numerous shoutouts and said “also Cassie, for holding me down in the dark times, love.”

Ventura is seeking unspecified damages.