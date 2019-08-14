1  of  2
Rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) – The Latest on A$AP Rocky’s trial for assault in Stockholm (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers’ two bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

The courts said the defendants “were not in a situation” where they were entitled to self-defense and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.”

As a result, the three defendants were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.”

