Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign Netflix production deal

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – First, Netflix had “The Crown,” and now, its staff includes some real royals.

On Wednesday, the streaming company announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year production deal.

It doe snot mean Meghan Markle is returning to acting, though she and Prince Harry may appear on camera for some projects.

The couple will be producing exclusive Netflix content like scripted series, documentaries, features and children’s shows.

For Netflix, the deal is similar to the one the company made with former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in 2018.

Financial terms of the deal have not been announced.

