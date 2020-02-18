‘Price Is Right’ suspends production as Drew Carey mourns death of murdered ex-fiancée Amie Harwick

Entertainment

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – “The Price Is Right” has halted production of the game show as host Drew Carey mourns the death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend over the weekend at her Hollywood Hills home.

Production company executives told The Hollywood Reporter that tapings of the show scheduled for today and Wednesday this week will be rescheduled for the week of Feb. 24 or March 2.

Harwick, a prominent family and sex therapist in the Los Angeles area, was found unresponsive and critically injured beneath a third-story balcony at her home early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said her injuries were consistent with a fall and she was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Officers found possible evidence of a struggle in Harwick’s home as well as forced entry, the LAPD said.

Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection with the murder and is being held on a $2 million bail.

Police said Harwick had recently expressed fear for her safety due to a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against him.

That restraining order had apparently expired.

Harwick and Carey dated in 2017 and were engaged the following year, but broke up a few months later.

Following news of Harwick’s death, Carey expressed his sorrow on social media, tweeting “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves you as much as she did,” along with a photo of the two during the holidays.

The suspension of production will not affect airings of The Price Is Right this week because episodes are recorded months in advance, Variety reports.

