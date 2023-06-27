(WFLA) — Instead of flowers, one P!nk fan had a more … unique choice when throwing something onstage during the singer’s London concert.

Video uploaded to TikTok showed P!nk, also known as Alecia Moore Hart, picking up a plastic bag with a powdery substance while performing her song, “Just Like A Pill.”

Turns out, it was a bag of ashes from an audience member.

“Is this your mom?” the singer asked the audience member. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

P!nk then set the bag down gently before continuing the song.

It’s not the first in odd objects thrown onto a performer’s stage in the middle of a concert.

In 1969, someone threw a live chicken on stage during an Alice Cooper performance, and in 1982, someone threw a live bat on stage during an Ozzy Osbourne concert, which didn’t end well for either animal.