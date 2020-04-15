Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

PlayStation offering free games to keep you home

Entertainment

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Sony is helping people “Play at Home” while they’re staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced that it is offering PlayStation four games for free. Players can get “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection,” which includes three games featuring treasure-hunting hero Nathan Drake.

Then there’s also “Journey,” a single-player game about a mysterious cloaked character in a magical desert world.

The free download starts Wednesday and ends May 5.

As part of the “Play at Home” initiative, Sony is also donating $10 million to support independent game developers during these difficult times.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

PlayStation offering free games to keep you home

Thumbnail for the video titled "PlayStation offering free games to keep you home"

Hillsborough curfew now in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew now in place"

Les Miller: People are not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Les Miller: People are not social distancing"

Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eat Fresco gives meals to Tampa Bay's most vulnerable families during coronavirus crisis"

Study: Oil found in fish 10 years after BP oil spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Study: Oil found in fish 10 years after BP oil spill"

Tampa crime rate amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa crime rate amid pandemic"

Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week"

Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay"

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss