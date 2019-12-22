PHOTOS: Florida hospital dresses newborns in Star Wars outfits

Advent Health for Women and Baby Face Portraits

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida women’s hospital dressed up a cast of newborns as everyone’s favorite Star Wars characters.

AdventHealth for Women in Orlando is now home to a newborn Baby Yoda (literally), BB-8, Luke and Leia Skywalker, and other Star Wars favorites.

Advent says the babies are getting into character in celebration of the new Star Wars movie “The Rise of Skywalker,” which premiered Thursday.

The pictures were taken by Baby Face Portraits.

