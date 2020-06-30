‘Ozark’ to conclude with 14-episode final season

TAMPA (WFLA) — Netflix announced that season four of its popular drama series, “Ozark,” will be its last.

“They’re going out with a bang,” Netflix tweeted Tuesday.

The ‘bang,’ Netflix is referring to is an expanded 14-episode season. To date, “Ozark” has consisted of three 10-episode seasons.

The 14 episodes will be broken into two equal parts.

Since 2017, “Ozark” has dramatized the lives of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) as they balance family life with their illegal money laundering business.

Dates for the final season have not been released.

