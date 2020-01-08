Oscars won’t have a host in 2020

(CNN) – Hollywood’s most prestigious awards show will skip the opening monologue again this year.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be without a host when the golden statues are handed out next month.

The president of ABC Entertainment announced the decision Wednesday. She said last year’s host-less show worked out fine, so the network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to keep the status quo.

The 2019 Oscars were the first to be host-free since 1989.

The Academy Awards air on ABC February 9.

