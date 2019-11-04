Original ‘Survivor’ contestant and Navy veteran Rudy Boesch dies at 91

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — Rudy Boesch, an original contestant on the CBS hit reality show “Survivor” has died at the age of 91.
Various media outlets are reporting Boesch lost a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Seal Veterans Foundation said Boesch “was a legend in the Seal and Special Operations community.” Boesch reportedly served in the Navy from 1944 to 1990.
Survivor’s executive producer said the reality show’s family “lost a legend.” He said Boesch was one of the most iconic and adored Survivor players of all time, and as a 45-year Navy Seal, he was a “true American hero.”
Boesch was 72-year-old when he first played in the show in Borneo in 2000. He came in third place.
