Original ‘Survivor’ contestant and Navy veteran Rudy Boesch dies at 91

Entertainment

by: , CNN

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — Rudy Boesch, an original contestant on the CBS hit reality show “Survivor” has died at the age of 91.

Various media outlets are reporting Boesch lost a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Seal Veterans Foundation said Boesch “was a legend in the Seal and Special Operations community.” Boesch reportedly served in the Navy from 1944 to 1990.

Survivor’s executive producer said the reality show’s family “lost a legend.” He said Boesch was one of the most iconic and adored Survivor players of all time, and as a 45-year Navy Seal, he was a “true American hero.”

Boesch was 72-year-old when he first played in the show in Borneo in 2000. He came in third place.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

