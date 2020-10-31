Sir Sean Connery, the original James Bond actor, has died at age 90.
The BBC reported the news Saturday morning.
The Scottish actor is best known for his role in the James Bond films, starring in seven of them between 1962 and 1983.
Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.
LATEST STORIES:
- Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
- US shatters daily COVID record with nearly 100,000 new cases
- Zombies are not just the walking dead
- Spooky Workout after all that candy
- Mom’s Facebook post goes viral on handing candy out safely