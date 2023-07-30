TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ever since Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster hit “Oppenheimer” premiered in theatres, many have noticed that Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow looks eerily similar to Cillian Murphy, who plays the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film.

After Glasnow went viral on social media for looking like Murphy’s “long-lost twin,” many wondered if Muprhy even knew he had a “doppelganger” since he’s not online, let alone one who plays professional baseball.

It turns out he’s very aware.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Murphy was asked who’s the last actor he got mistaken for. When Murphy responded, saying it doesn’t really happen to him, Horowitz brought up Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow.

“Are you aware – again, I know you’re not online, this baseball player that’s been mistaken for you?” Horowitz asked.

To which Murphy surprisingly replied, “Yes, I’ve been sent that.”

“You’re the first person to say, but wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something?” Murphy asked. “Many people have sent the [picture]. I need to turn off more notifications.”

While the Rays’ photo of Glasnow may have been a little touched up, the resemblance between the two is still uncanny.

Actor Cillian Murphy attends the premiere of “Anthropoid” at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow wipes sweat between batters during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Although there are several differences between Glasnow and Murphy, like the staggering 18-year age gap and the fact Murphy probably can’t throw a 96 mph fastball, fans can’t help but be in awe over their looks.

“You’ve got a long-lost twin,” Horowitz told Murphy.

“Yeah, well, he’s a lot better at baseball than I am,” Murphy said. When told that he’s probably “a bit better at acting” than Glasnow, Murphy joked, “Well, we’ve all got our skills.”

Horowitz shared that clip of his interview with Murphy on Twitter with the caption, “Yes, Cillian Murphy is aware of his baseball doppelgänger.”

As of right now, Glasnow has yet to publicly comment on the resemblance.