TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Billy Joel and Sting are coming to Tampa!

Thursday, Live Nation and the Tampa Sports Authority announced that the two musical legends would perform at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Officials kept the announcement secret for days until unveiling it Thursday afternoon, displaying two Buccaneer jerseys with the singers’ names on them.

“I was sworn to secrecy,” Mayor Jane Castor said, describing the concert as a big win.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

However, Citi cardholders will be able to get presale tickets on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m., and Verizon customers will be able to get them from Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 10 p.m.