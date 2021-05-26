Oh Bother: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ musical to premiere this fall

An mage released by Disney Theatrical Productions shows promotional art for “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation,” featuring songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. (Disney Theatrical Productions via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s iconic “Winnie the Pooh” will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” will bring together Pooh, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Tigger, the gang in a new production developed by Jonathan Rockefeller.

The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. Richard and Robert Sherman have written music for Disney classics “Mary Poppins,” The Jungle Book” and “The Aristocrats.”

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” opens Oct. 21 at Time Square’s Theater Row. Tickets go on sale June 1.

