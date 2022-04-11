TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Britney Spears is getting ready to welcome baby number three to her family, according to her Instagram.

The popstar posted Monday afternoon that she took a pregnancy test after gaining a suspicious amount of weight in a short time.

“I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach?'” Spears said. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly.'”

Turns out Spears was more than food pregnant.

After seeing her stomach continue to grow four days later, she got a pregnancy test.

“Uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears said.

This would be the first child for Spears and actor Sam Ashgari, whom she recently referred to as her husband. Spears had two boys from her previous husband Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 15-year-old Jayden James Federline.

Spear’s pregnancy is another one of the freedoms she can now enjoy after being freed from her conservatorship last year. During a public plea last June, Spears revealed that she was forced to wear her IUD despite her desire to have another child, according to a report by Vogue Magazine.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said last year. “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.”

Spears said she will not be going out as much to avoid the paparazzi, but she is glad to have the news out in public. However, one baby is enough for now.

“If 2 are in there … I might just (lose) it,” Spears said.