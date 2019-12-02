Nordstrom sells ‘AirPod carrying strap’ for $60

by: Andrew Willis

TAMPA (WFLA) — Funny reaction are pouring in on Nordstrom’s new ‘AirPod Carrying Strap’ that seems to take the whole point away from having wireless headphones.

Because they’re so small, one of the main worries with owning AirPods is losing them.

Nordstrom’s item description touches on just that:

“Avoid losing your wireless AirPods by attaching them to this magnetic-locking leather strap and wearing around the neck when not in use.”

While many are probably finding value in the AirPod strap, reactions to the new product are humorous.

“Imagine paying $200 for airpods just to turn them into headphones again.”

@Teresafardella

“Are you as anxious as I am about losing one (or let’s be real, both) of your AirPods? Well lucky for us, Nordstrom is selling a $60 carrying strap to profit off our fears!”

@Bethanybiron

The reviews on the Nordstrom website are a little less tongue-in-cheek, and more supportive of the idea.

“Perfect accessory for Air-Pods. Bought this for my daughter in law as a stocking stuffer, as we are also giving her new Air-Pods for the holidays! Exceptionally well made and very reasonably priced! Highly recommend as a gift for someone special or even for yourself!”

MsWitty

