Nightbirde, singer Jane Marczewski, dies at 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Singer and Ohio native Jane Marczewski, has died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 31, TMZ reported.

Marczewski, also known by the moniker, Nightbirde, was a Golden Buzzer winner this summer on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Her viral hit “It’s OK,” which she sang on the show, topped the charts on Apple Music.

“AGT” host Terry Crews, acknowledged her death on Instagram Monday.

“We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde‘s Passing,” wrote Crews. “Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde ⚡️”

Marczewski’s last Instagram post on Jan.11, kept her trademark honesty mixed with hope.

“Honestly, things have been pretty brutal,” wrote Marczewski. “But this is a photo of myself from last week when I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright. 🕊”

Watch Nightbirde’s interview with NBC4

Her performance on “AGT” rocketed her to fame and after a standing ovation and gushing compliments from the judges. Simon Cowell hit the Golden buzzer which let gold confetti rain down on her.