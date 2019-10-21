Nickelodeon theme park to open soon in New Jersey

(CNN) – A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in New Jersey on Friday.

Nickelodeon Universe, at eight-and-a-half acres, will be the largest indoor theme park in North America.

It’s located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions. Among the coasters, the Shellraiser, featuring a 122-foot drop.

Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as Spongebob, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

And of course, there will be plenty of entertainment on the slime stage.

A general ticket costs $39.99. An all-access ticket is $49.99. Children under 2 years old get in for free.

