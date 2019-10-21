(CNN) – A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in New Jersey on Friday.
Nickelodeon Universe, at eight-and-a-half acres, will be the largest indoor theme park in North America.
It’s located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
It features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions. Among the coasters, the Shellraiser, featuring a 122-foot drop.
Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as Spongebob, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
And of course, there will be plenty of entertainment on the slime stage.
A general ticket costs $39.99. An all-access ticket is $49.99. Children under 2 years old get in for free.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tampa Bay Vipers announce early access ticket sale
- Nickelodeon theme park to open soon in New Jersey
- US troops in Syria going to Iraq, not home as Trump claims
- Teal Pumpkin Project in full swing for Halloween candy food allergies
- Temple Terrace Fire Dept. donates retired fire truck to Bahamian fire station