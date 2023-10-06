TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Niall Horan, “The Voice” coach and former member of One Direction, will headline iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball tour in Tampa this year.

Horan, along with Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii and Lawrence will stop at Amalie Arena on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

“Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we’re excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists. We’re thrilled with this year’s artists and we can’t wait to see them put on a great show.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 6 at noon.

