TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Singer-songwriter and previous member of One Direction, Niall Horan, announced his “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024,” on Monday, which will have one stop here in Tampa.

The world tour will stop at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on May 31, 2024.

It will feature VIP experiences including an invitation to the pre-show Niall Horan-themed lounge, VIP gift items, and more.

The announcement comes as Horan promotes his new album, The Show, which comes out Friday, June 9. The new album will touch on everything from mental health to the complexity and uncertainty of love.

The Show tour dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. on www.niallhoran.com.

Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers can buy presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. More information is available on www.citientertainment.com.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting,” Horan said.

The full list of tour dates and stops is available on www.niallhoran.com.