New Frozen 2 trailer released

(WCMH) — Disney released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to Frozen Monday.

The new trailer reveals more information about the movie’s plot.

It opens with a flashback to Ana and Elsa’s childhood, where their father tells a story about an enchanted forest.

Later, Elsa begins to feel drawn to that enchanted forest as things start going wrong in Arendelle.

“The kingdom is not safe,” says the troll, Pabbie. “Find is calling to you. They may have answers.”

Aided by Elsa’s ice magic, Elsa, Ana, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven head into the forest in search of answers. Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see a number of things that could be threatening Arendelle, including large rock monsters.