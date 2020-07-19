New emojis coming later this year

(CNN) – In honor of World Emoji Day on Thursday, Apple previewed its new emojis.

The images in the video player above, include a ninja, boomerang, pinata and bubble tea. Also part of this latest edition is a set of lungs and a heart.

And of course, there’s the pinched fingers which has been nick-named the “Italian hand.”

The latest emoji list, approved by Unicode, was announced in January but each platform vendor creates its own designs.

This likely means a beta release of these emojis for IOS users will be in September or October.

