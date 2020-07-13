New animated ‘Star Wars’ series headed to Disney+ in 2021

(WFLA) – Streaming service Disney+ ordered a new, animated series from Lucasfilm on Monday.
According to StarWars.com, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.
The website said the series follows experimental clones of the “Bad Batch,” which were first introduced in the popular animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President of Content at Disney+.
“While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning.”
Two minds from “Star Wars” Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” join the animated series team.