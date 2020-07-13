New animated ‘Star Wars’ series headed to Disney+ in 2021

A Star Wars logo sign is seen atop a popcorn machine inside Rancho Obi-Wan, the world’s largest private collection of Star Wars memorabilia, in Petaluma, California on November 24, 2015. The collection, owned by Steve Sansweet, includes over 350,000 Star Wars items and is located at his home. From the United States, to Russia, China and Saudi Arabia, the franchise has spawned a remarkable global fan base arguably unheard of in movie history and spanning several generations. AFP PHOTO/ JOSH EDELSON / AFP / Josh Edelson (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Streaming service Disney+ ordered a new, animated series from Lucasfilm on Monday.

According to StarWars.com, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.

The website said the series follows experimental clones of the “Bad Batch,” which were first introduced in the popular animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President of Content at Disney+.

“While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning.”

Two minds from “Star Wars” Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” join the animated series team.