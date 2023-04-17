The much-anticipated live reunion of an incredibly popular Netflix reality series will not be broadcast live Sunday evening after the streaming giant suffered technical issues during the premiere.

Hundreds of thousands of people had tuned into the 5 p.m. “Love is Blind” live reunion, but rather than romantic entanglements and will-they, won’t-they drama, viewers were treated to an error message.

Netflix said its rare live production ran into technical issues at premiere time, prompting many viewers to take to social media to figure out what’s up.

“Netflix app really glitching out after promoting #LoveIsBlindLIVE for weeks??” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Netflix literally LET ME IN why won’t you load?” another wrote.

“Love is … late,” Netflix wrote in a tweet, promising that the show would air as intended at 5:15 p.m. and would be “worth the wait.”

However, the company eventually went silent on social media for more than an hour with no update about whether or not the premiere would stream as previously planned.

During a viewing party in Hollywood, Netflix officials announced that the live premiere would be scuttled for the international audience, instead it would be broadcast live only to those in attendance at the viewing party. Fans at home would have to tune in for a replay later Sunday night, officials said, although an exact timeline for when that replay will be available on Netflix is unclear.

The fourth season of “Love is Blind” on Netflix features an entirely new cast of participants looking to tie the knot to a person they met on the other side of a wall. The show is hosted by Nick Lachey and wife, Vanessa Lachey.