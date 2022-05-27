(WFLA) — Fans of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things were surprised when a giant installation appeared on the sands of Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach Friday morning.

Video from one onlooker showed people in yellow hazmat suits pretending to inspect the object, which some viewers may have recognized as an Upside Down rift from the show.

Halfway across the world, fans in New York City were also surprised when the Empire State Building lit up to promote the launch of the show’s fourth season.

The events were part of a partnership with Netflix to promote the show for two months beginning on Thursday.