NBC to air ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!’ starring Matthew Morrison

(NBC News) – NBC viewers will get a double dose of “The Grinch” this holiday season.

The classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will air on NBC the Friday evening after Thanksgiving. Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, a two-hour stage production of “Dr. Seuss, The Grinch Musical” will air on the network, starring “Glee” star Matthew Morrison as the title character.

Morrison made a taped announcement about the production Tuesday morning on the “TODAY Show”. The cast is in rehearsals now.

The show is being produced at the Troubadour Theater in London. Newcomer Amelia Minto will play the role of Cindy Lou Who.

