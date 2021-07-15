NBC sets Fall 2021 premiere date schedule

TAMPA (WFLA) -NBC has announced its fall schedule for its new drama series Ordinary Joe and La Brea, along with its returning Chicago trio, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime and others.
The network has also set post-Olympics debuts for Family Game Fight (Aug. 8) and The Wall (Aug. 9).
NBC’s late summer and fall premiere dates are below. All times are ET unless noted.
Sunday, Aug. 8
10:30 p.m.: Family Game Fight (regular slot time 9 p.m. Wednesday beginning Aug. 11)
Monday, Aug. 9
10 p.m.: The Wall
Thursday, Sept. 9
8:20 p.m. NFL Kickoff Buccaneers vs Cowboys
Sunday, Sept. 12
8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football
Monday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Ordinary Joe
Tuesday, Sept. 21
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD
Thursday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (two hours)
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Friday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline
Tuesday, Sept. 28
9 p.m.: La Brea
Thursday, Oct. 21
8 p.m.: The Blacklist