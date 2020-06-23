NBC pulls ’30 Rock’ blackface episodes

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 10: Jack McBrayer, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Alec Baldwin visit “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on January 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – NBC is pulling several episodes of the “30 Rock” TV series from syndication because actors are shown in blackface.

According to USA Today, executive producer Tiny Fey said she apologizes for the pain they have caused.

Jon Hamm wears dark make-up and an afro wig in an episode titled “Live from Studio H.”

Co-star Jane Krakowski wears blackface in at least two episodes, according to Variety.

Fey said the episodes are best taken out of circulation so some comedy-loving kid isn’t, “stung by their ugliness.”

As of Monday, the episodes had already been removed from Hulu.