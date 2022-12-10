Tina Turner performs at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. This is the first concert of her tour. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

(WFLA) — Rock-and-roll icon Tina Turner is mourning the death of her second son, Ronnie Turner, after his passing was reported Friday morning.

Afida Turner, Ronnie Turner’s wife of 15 years, announced the 62-year-old’s death Friday morning in an Instagram post featuring photos of the couple and Tina Turner.

“Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player amazing soul, a heart of giant, true angel,” Afida Turner wrote.

TMZ first broke the news after learning that Los Angeles police were sent to Ronnie Turner’s home after someone called about him having trouble breathing. People also confirmed a death investigation happend at the former musician’s home.

According to Today, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner said the deceased man’s identity and cause of death were pending. However, Afida Turner said her husband had been sick for the last three weeks.

“F– cancer,” she said.

Ronnie Turner was one of Tina Turner’s four sons. His brother Craig Turner died in 2018 by suicide.

In her own post, Tina Turner wrote a final message for her second son.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she said. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.